MANTENO, IL - Edmund W. Wladyka, age 92, of Manteno, Illinois formerly of Calumet City, IL. At rest July 9, 2021 at the IL. Veterans Home. Proud Korean War Veteran of the U.S. Army and lifetime member of The American Legion Post #330. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann nee Banicki. Loving father of Kathleen (Curt) Andersen, Nancy (the late Joseph) Melnyczenko and Daniel (Debra) Wladyka. Proud grandfather of Jason Stone, Rachel Stone, Eric (Lynn) Melnyczenko, David Melnyczenko, Kevin Wladyka and Ashleigh Wladyka and great-grandfather of Kyla, Caden, Gavin, Caleb and Wyatt. Dearest brother of Stanley (Myrtice) Wladyka. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Wednesday July 14, 2021 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home, 11333 S. Central Ave. Oak Lawn, IL. 60453. Family and friends will meet directly at St. John the Apostle Church, Thursday, July 15th (768 Lincoln, Calumet City, IL 60409) at 9:45 a.m. to celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials made in Edmund's name to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Due to Covid Restrictions, no food is allowed to be brought into the funeral home. Info: 708-636-1200 or www.chapelhillgardenssouth.com