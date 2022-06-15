Edna "Babs" (Platt) Friedlein

Aug. 6, 1925 - June 9, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT - Edna "Babs" (Platt) Friedlein, passed away on June 9, 2022, in St. George, UT. She was born on August 6, 1925, in Rockville, UT to William Grant and Edna (Langston) Platt. She married John F. Friedlein in Gary, Indiana, on September 8, 1945.

Babs was raised in Reno, Nevada, where she met Johnny. They corresponded throughout the war while she trained with the Army Nurse Corps in Hastings, Nebraska, and he served overseas. She and John married and lived in Gary, Indiana until 1948, when they moved to Hobart. She enjoyed camping and fishing with her family and was very active in Hobart Jr. and Sr. High Band Mothers Assn. and the First United Methodist Church. "Service" was her life, for her family, friends, and community.

She was the fourth of ten children, preceded in death by husband, John; brothers: Bryce, Orion, Earl and Barry Platt; and sisters: Paula O'Lary and Mina Curran; sons-in-law: Jeff Clark and Mike Hanna.

Babs is survived by brother, Thomas Platt; sisters: Diana Cessna and Willa Mae Pavlakis; and her three children: Patti Clark, Penny Thomas, and John (Debbie) Friedlein; 10 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; including her self-proclaimed "favorite" Neil Platt.

The family would like to thank MANY special friends and loving neighbors who graciously loved and cared for Babs, including Martha Carnahan, Dr. Phillips, Zion's Way Hospice of St George, St. George Rehabilitation and Care Center, and Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah.

A memorial service will be held in Hobart, Indiana late July. Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com. A memorial tree will be planted by Serenity Funeral Home.