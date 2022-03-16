Edna Dudzik (nee Szymanski)

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 9:30 am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 am at St. Adalbert Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik and Rev. Francis Czaicki, O.C.D., con-celebrating the Mass; interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL; visitation at the funeral home on Thursday from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. (Due to the current health crisis, face masks are requested in the funeral home, social distancing is expected.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com .

Edna Dudzik was born on July 9, 1926 in the Indiana Harbor section of East Chicago to Frank and Stella Szymanski, the seventh of eight children, all who had preceded her in death. She was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region and was a graduate of East Chicago Washington High School, Class of 1944. Always looking for self-improvement, Edna had taken classes at the Calumet College of St. Joseph, Hammond and had taken the H&R Block Training Classes for tax counselors. She was a member of St. Adalbert Church, Whiting, the Polish Roman Catholic Union, the Polish Women's Alliance and had been active in the former Knights of Columbus Wives Club, Whiting. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, crocheting and loved her German Shepherds. Devoted to her family, Edna will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Carmelite Monastery, Munster, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.