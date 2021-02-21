May 25, 1923 - Feb. 15, 2021

MILLER BEACH, IN - Edna Gilroy Smith, age 97, of Miller Beach, Gary, IN, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 15, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born in Wadesboro, NC on May 25, 1923 to Edmund and Cora May Gaddy.

Edna graduated from Mt. Gilead High School in NC in 1940, where she was one of 40 classmates and served as Class President. After graduation she went to work as a legal assistant in a lawyer's office, next she went to work for the Army in Lauringburg-Maxton Army Air Base in NC, where she met her husband, Jack Gilroy, of Gary, IN. They were married on April 14, 1945.

Edna loved to travel to Texas in the winter, where she met many wonderful friends, including her second husband, Bill Smith, who was from Mansfield, OH. They were married September 10, 1988.

Edna was special to many people, who often referred to her as our "Queen". She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Miller for over 60 years, PEO Chapter O and Tri Kappa for over 50 years.