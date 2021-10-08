Edna M. Gaddie
EAST CHICAGO, IN — Edna M. Gaddie, 77, of East Chicago, IN made her heavenly transition on September 21, 2021 at 3:55 PM at Community Hospital in Munster, IN surrounded by her loving husband.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3939 Drummond Street, East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to services. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.
