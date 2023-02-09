July 5, 1923 - Feb. 6, 2023

Edna Mae Baxter, 99, a resident of Crown Point Christian Village, Crown Point, Indiana and longtime Canton, Mo resident, passed away peacefully Monday, February 6th, 2023. She was born July 5, 1923, in Dodge City, KS, the daughter of Donald and Nellie (Weaver) Stone. She attended school in Canton High School and Culver Stockton College where she was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. On January 30, 1944, she married William Arphax Baxter at her family's home in Canton, Missouri.

Edna Mae was a member of the First Christian Church, Canton, MO and the 1st United Methodist Church of Crown Point. She was a woman of deep faith whose life reflected her Christian beliefs. She worked in the Alumni Office at Culver-Stockton College and was a co-owner of Baxter Farm Supply with her husband, active in many community organizations: Girl Scout leader, a member of P.E.O in Canton and Crown Point, Order of Eastern Star, White Shrine, Canton Kiwanis Club, and numerous bridge clubs. She loved and treasured her family and her many friends. There were no strangers in her life; she always had a way of quickly reaching a warm comfort level with everyone she met.

She is survived by her three children: William (Carol) Baxter, Jeanne (Santo) Carfora and Bette (Richard) Oesterle; her grandchildren: Leslie (Mark) Boeckel, Christina Seaman (Brad), Molly (Mike) D'Avria, William A (Emily) Baxter, Sara Schwartz, Christopher (Ariel) Baxter; her great-grandchildren: Bryan, Jake and Kate Boeckel, Addelyn and Isabella Seaman, Olive and Penny D'Avria, Ella and Sophia Baxter, Halsie and Renlie Baxter; brother Robert (Cherry) Stone; niece Marilyn (Charles) Howard, nephew Kent Stone (Julie), her caregiver Joyce Bailey and many dear friends. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Reid Stone, and nephew Kevin Stone.

A memorial celebration will take place Saturday, February 11th at GEISEN FUNERAL CREMATION & RECEPTION Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. Friends may visit from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM with a service following. A graveside service will be in Forest Grove Cemetery, Canton, MO at a later date.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials in Edna Mae's name may be made to First Christian Church, 512 College, Canton, MO 63435 or Culver Stockton College, One College Hill, Canton, MO, 63435.

Arrangements are being taken care of by Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, geisenfuneralhome.com and Davis Funeral Home, 310 N 7th Street, Canton, MO 63435, davis-fh.com.

