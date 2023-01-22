Oct. 31. 1932 - Jan. 19, 2023

CROWN POINT, IN - Edna Mae Campbell-Toney (nee Carlson), age 90, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

Edna is survived by her children: Don Campbell, Donna (Mike) Boyll, Dave (Bobbi) Campbell, Diane Downs, Debbie (Marvin Fleener) Campbell, Dana (Bobby) Golden; grandchildren: Ashley, Carly, Steve, Bill, Kevin (Angie), Travis (Annabelle), Derek (Laura Buker), Bobby (Terah), Abby; and eight great-grandchildren: Steven, Joey, Maddi, Bella (Brandon Scott), Bobby, Cody, Ryder, Bode; and great-great-granddaughter, Clover; and special caregiver, Maureen.

Edna was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles J. Campbell; second husband, Max Toney; parents: Walter and Blanche Carlson; siblings: Alfred Carlson, Hazel Schultz, Mildred Agee, Clarence Carlson, Clayton Carlson, Leonard Carlson, Elsie Maloney, Violet Hershman, Annabelle Baker, Irvin Carlson, Dale Carlson; grandson, Sam Campbell; and son-in-law, Andy Downs.

Edna was very active during her life. She was very involved with the Church and her family. In her younger years she enjoyed remodeling houses, painting, camping, dancing, coaching, playing horseshoes, and bowling.

Above all, Edna especially loved taking care of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, January 23, 2023, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Visit Edna's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.