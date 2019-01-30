LANSING, IL/FORMERLY OF HAMMOND, IN - Edward A. Valade age 70 of Lansing, IL passed away January 24, 2019. Edward was born in Hammond, IN on November 8, 1948. He is survived by his beloved wife Sandra (nee Stubblefield) Valade. Loving father of Robert E. Valade of Lansing, Gregory A. (Jaime) Valade and Stacy D. Gibson. Cherished grandfather of Carter and Skylar Gibson, Thomas and Ryan Valade, Ariel Valade and Brylee Baranowski. Ed was preceded in death by his loving parents Donald L. Valade and Mary Louise (nee Grabner) Valade, sister Donna J. (Ed) Lively and brothers Dennis L. Valade and Anthony L. Valade.
Friends may visit with Ed's family on Thursday, January 31, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday at 10:00 AM, DIRECTLY at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL with Father Bill McFarlane officiating. Ed will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Crown Point, IN
Edward was a proud US Army veteran that served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters for many years. He was also a member of both American Legion Post #697 and Legion Riders Chapter #697 of Lansing and a member of VFW Post #2697 of Munster, IN. Edward retired from ABF after many years of service; he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, spoiling his grand kids and traveling with his wife. Edward was blessed with many friends and never saw a stranger. Ed will be greatly missed by all who knew him. www.schroederlauer.com