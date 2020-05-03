FISHERS, IN - Edward Allen Hughes, age 80, passed from this life on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He lived in Fishers, Indiana at the time of his passing. Ed or "Eddie" was born on in Morrisonville, Illinois to the late Charles and Cora Hughes. He was a graduate of Hobart High School and then served as a medic in the United States Army. After his release, he married Gayle A. Barnett in March 1971. He worked for Inland Steel as a technician until his retirement in 1993. Ed was a longtime resident of Northwest Indiana. He enjoyed building things and even built the house that his family grew up in.