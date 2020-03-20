LUTSEN, MN - Edward Allen Stark age 91 of Lutsen, MN, formerly of Valparaiso, passed away March 13, 2020. He worked at Dixie Dairy in Gary for 50 years, was a member of Serra Club of NW Indiana and past member of Merrillville Kiwanis Breakfast Club.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Edward was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Elizabeth Stark; brothers John and Robert Stark. He is survived by his wife of 71 years Corinne Stark; son Michael (Deanna) Stark; daughter Susan (Todd) Ford; step-granddaughter Hannah Greathouse; sister Mary (Gerald) Fox; nieces Patricia Fitch and Kathryn Fox; nephew Fred Fox.

A memorial service with take place at a later date. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, IN entrusted with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Bishop's Burse, Diocese of Gary. www.burnsfuneral.com