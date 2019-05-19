IN LOVING MEMORY OF EDWARD BELCHER ON HIS 16TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. Dear Eddie, We think and talk about you all the time. Your Daughters are now fine, young ladies. Kim did a wonderful job with them. We miss you now as much as the day you left us. Your Loving Wife, Kim; Daughters: Amanda & Stephanie; Mother in Law, Pat and Sister in Law, Tina
Recommended
Find an Obituary
promotion spotlight
With Mother's Day closing in, we wondered which TV mom most closely resembles your own. Take our quiz, and think about how your mom reacts, or would have reacted, to certain situations.
promotion spotlight
Did it start in the U.S.? Or elsewhere? Who was Anna Jarvis? And where in the world do we get so many of our flowers?
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Latest Local Offers
Stevenson and Fairchild OMS