EDWARD BELCHER

IN LOVING MEMORY OF EDWARD BELCHER ON HIS 16TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. Dear Eddie, We think and talk about you all the time. Your Daughters are now fine, young ladies. Kim did a wonderful job with them. We miss you now as much as the day you left us. Your Loving Wife, Kim; Daughters: Amanda & Stephanie; Mother in Law, Pat and Sister in Law, Tina