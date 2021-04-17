Edward 'Bud' P. Lightner

July 11, 1941 — Mar. 31, 2021

SCHERERVILLE, IN — Edward "Bud" P. Lightner, 79, of Schererville, IN, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Munster, IN. Edward was born July 11, 1941, in Petersburg, PA, to the late Paul and Alice (Hutton) Lightner.

He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Gloria Lightner; children: Lance (Jenn) Lightner, Krista (Michael) LaMarche, Jarrod (Pyone) Lightner and Shawn Lightner; five grandsons: Griffin, Carter and Mason LaMarche, Ethan Lightner and Beau Lightner; and siblings, Thelma (Lightner) Slippey, and Rex Lightner.

Ed was a graduate of Juniata Valley High School in 1959. He attended Penn State University for several years and after that he served his country honorably in the U.S. Army with the 101st Airborne Division. After 35+ years in the finance world, he was able to retire from Beneficial Finance.

Ed's passions were politics, sports, finance, crosswords and nature. If he wasn't home working on a crossword puzzle, he was at a grandson's game.

Arrangements are entrusted to KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, Highland, IN.

