 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Edward "Butch" Smith

Edward "Butch" Smith

{{featured_button_text}}
Edward "Butch" Smith

Edward 'Butch' Smith

PORTAGE, IN - Edward "Butch" Smith, 72, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Edward was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the M.L. McClelland 357 Lodge of Hobart. He loved riding his Harley and enjoyed everything about drag racing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Jr. and Ona Smith; brothers, Chuck Burch and Erwin Smith; and sister, Karen Shultz.

Edward is survived by his loving wife, of 52 years, Pam; daughters, Jennifer (Gordon) Bruce and Kelly (Jonathan) Polland; grandchildren, Reese, Savannah and Jada; siblings, Earl Smith "JR," Shirley Gean, Kenny Burch, Lee Burch, Gene Shultz and Gary Shultz; and several nieces and nephews.

Edward will be missed by all that knew and loved him and his memories will forever be etched in our hearts.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Monday, October 12, 2020, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (370 N. County Line Road, Hobart, IN). A Masonic service will take place Monday, October 12, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Shriners Hospital for Children of Chicago 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707. Any questions, please call 219-940-3791.

www.mycalumetpark.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts