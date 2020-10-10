Edward 'Butch' Smith

PORTAGE, IN - Edward "Butch" Smith, 72, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Edward was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the M.L. McClelland 357 Lodge of Hobart. He loved riding his Harley and enjoyed everything about drag racing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Jr. and Ona Smith; brothers, Chuck Burch and Erwin Smith; and sister, Karen Shultz.

Edward is survived by his loving wife, of 52 years, Pam; daughters, Jennifer (Gordon) Bruce and Kelly (Jonathan) Polland; grandchildren, Reese, Savannah and Jada; siblings, Earl Smith "JR," Shirley Gean, Kenny Burch, Lee Burch, Gene Shultz and Gary Shultz; and several nieces and nephews.

Edward will be missed by all that knew and loved him and his memories will forever be etched in our hearts.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Monday, October 12, 2020, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (370 N. County Line Road, Hobart, IN). A Masonic service will take place Monday, October 12, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Shriners Hospital for Children of Chicago 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707. Any questions, please call 219-940-3791.