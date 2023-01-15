CROWN POINT, IN - Edward C. "Ed" Foster, age 82, of Crown Point, passed away January 11, 2023. He was born in East Chicago, IN., to Edward and Helen (Desotell) Foster and was the oldest of four children. Ed was raised in Cedar Lake and graduated from Lowell High School, Class of 1959. He was a member of S.S. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, FOP Anton Lodge #125, and the first president of the AFL-CIO Union #72. Upon graduation he chose military service, joining the U.S. Navy as a hospital corpsman. Ed then went on to dedicate his life to being a public servant, having devoted a total of 38 years to the Lake County Sheriff's Department. He began his career in law enforcement with his appointment as a deputy sheriff on the 28th of December 1964, Badge #79. Always proud and driven, he worked diligently to gain as much knowledge and experience as he could, earning himself appointments as head of numerous specialty divisions, such as S.W.A.T. commander and bomb unit, heading up Lake County's Inaugural F.O.P. as well as promotions, including Warden of the jail; and his top rank of Major. As a leader he led by example- never expecting more from his men than he was willing to give of himself. After 30 years of active police duty, Ed retired in 1994 and began a new chapter of his life as a private investigator, head of his own detective agency-security company. The Sheriff's Department was his calling, however, and he went on to be called back twice more working in civilian positions within the jail. Outside of work, Ed was a talented craftsman and could often be found in his wood shop creating masterpieces for home projects or for gifts. He enjoyed fishing and loved to find new recipes to cook and bake for his family. In his retirement, Ed relaxed in his recliner with a western on the TV and a crossword book in his hand.