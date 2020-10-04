HOBART - Edward C. Erbe Jr., age 79, of Hobart, IN formerly of Crown Point, IN passed away Friday, October 2, 2020.

He graduated from Hobart High School, class of 1959, and retired from Nipsco with 35 years of service.

Survived by his wife of 48 years, Laura J. Erbe (nee Popaditch).

Preceded in death by his Father; Edward, Mother; Julia and brother; Donald.

Edward was an avid Cubs, Bears, Blackhawks and IU fan.

Per his wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no services.

He was loved and will be sorely missed by family and dear close friends.

Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION.