Dec. 12, 1951 - Jan. 31, 2023

VALPARAISO - Edward C. Fouts, D.C., of Valparaiso, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. He was only 71 years old. The family is deeply saddened and shocked by his sudden death. He was born on December 12, 1951, in Evergreen Park, IL, to the late Harold and Elaine (Walton) Fouts.

Edward is survived and missed by his loving wife JoAnn (Ditter) of 50 years who were married on October 28, 1972, in Lansing, IL. Ed and JoAnn were high school sweethearts since the age of 15 years old, sharing their journey through life ever since.

Ed graduated from Thornton Fraction South High School, Lansing, IL class of 1970. He attended Eastern Illinois University then graduated from IUN. He went on to receive his Chiropractic degree from the National College of Chiropractic in Lombard, IL in 1976. He began his career as a chiropractor at his office, Valparaiso Chiropractic Center, where he served his community for over 42 years.

Ed was a talented musician who began playing saxophone at the age of 10. He was inspired by such greats as Charlie Parker, John Coltrane, and Sonny Stitt to name a few. He performed with many local bands since he was 16 years old, including the Red Gross Big Band, Charlie Blum Band at the Holiday Star, and most recently, Midwest Big Band. Throughout the years, Ed played many musical performances at the Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso.

Ed is also survived by his son, Matthew (Michelle) Fouts; grandsons: Maverick and Archer; sisters: Cheryl (Ray) Maida and Kimberly (Mark) Wallace; mother-in-law, Barbara Ditter; sisters-in-law: Marilyn (Don) Olsen and Brenda (Bryan) Pedigo; brother-in-law, Richard (Beth) Ditter; and many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Fouts; and father-in-law, John Ditter. He was a beloved husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend who will be deeply missed. Ed adored his two young grandsons and cherished his time as "Papa" with them. He could be found each evening sharing his favorite chair with his beloved dog, Lexi.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Moeller Funeral Home, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a family time of sharing starting at 7:00 PM. A private burial will take place at Angelcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Save the Music Foundation.