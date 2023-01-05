Sept. 16, 1940—Dec. 18, 2022

MUNSTER—Edward Charles Knight, age 82, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2022. Ed was born to Robert and Mildred (Drinkut) Knight on September 16, 1940, in Indianapolis, Indiana. He graduated from Lawrence Central High School (Indianapolis), setting many track records. After High School, he was briefly in the U.S. Navy (honorably discharged) and was offered a scholarship to Butler University for cross-country running.

Ed worked for the Indianapolis Star for 46 years before retiring as Superintendent of Platemaking. He was also a Hamilton County Deputy Sheriff and served on the Town Board for Fishers, Indiana. While in retirement, he found a second career working in Timing and Scoring for the IndyCar series and the Indianapolis 500.

Ed loved fishing, traveling and visiting family. He also enjoyed good food, especially his sweets! He was a member of Ridge United Methodist Church in Munster, IN.

Ed is survived by his wife of five years, Suzanne (Sue) Cook; his children: Lee Ellen (Kevin Minnick) Knight, John (Kim) Knight, Jan (Greg) Palatinus, Eric (Michelle) Knight; his grandchildren: Brittney (Ryan) Keck, Annah (Aaron) Batka and Diana Knight; great grandchildren: Reed and Clara Keck, Christian and Callum Batka and two more on the way in 2023. Ed is preceded in passing by his parents; his sister, Donna; and his wife of 54 years Lee Ann (Korfhage) Knight.

A Celebration of Ed’s life will take place on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Ridge United Methodist Church, Munster, Indiana. The family will receive friends at the church at 10:00a.m. with the service to follow at 11:00a.m. Private burial will take place in Greenfield, Indiana in spring of 2023. For questions, please call LaHayne Funeral Home at (219) 845-3600 or visit us at www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.