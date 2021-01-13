VALPARAISO, IN — Edward E. Lubs, 84, of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021. He was born February 5, 1936, in Michigan City to Walter and Vera (Wuenn) Lubs, graduated from Elston High School and served proudly with the U.S. Army. Edward made his career with Bethlehem Steel as a shear operator, retiring in 1993. Edwards eclectic interests allowed him to enjoy vegetable gardening, Broadway musicals, camping and hiking outdoors, reveling in telling corny jokes, teasing his listeners' intellect with his dry-humored wit and cheating on his diabetic diet with every manner of sweets. On September 25, 1955, he married Pearl Slisher, who survives along with their daughter, Jackie (Dave) Loutzenhiser, of Valparaiso; grandchildren, Nicole (Shaun) Finney, Brian (Alyson) Loutzenhiser, Christina Loutzenhiser, Cynthia (Drew) Toth, Patricia Cunningham and Michelle (Michael) McDonald; and twin great-grandsons, Jack and Maxwell. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Cunningham, in 2009; brother, Jim Lubs; and sister, Phyllis Wolf.