 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Edward E. Lubs

Edward E. Lubs

{{featured_button_text}}
Edward E. Lubs

Edward E. Lubs

Feb. 5, 1936 — Jan. 10, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Edward E. Lubs, 84, of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021. He was born February 5, 1936, in Michigan City to Walter and Vera (Wuenn) Lubs, graduated from Elston High School and served proudly with the U.S. Army. Edward made his career with Bethlehem Steel as a shear operator, retiring in 1993. Edwards eclectic interests allowed him to enjoy vegetable gardening, Broadway musicals, camping and hiking outdoors, reveling in telling corny jokes, teasing his listeners' intellect with his dry-humored wit and cheating on his diabetic diet with every manner of sweets. On September 25, 1955, he married Pearl Slisher, who survives along with their daughter, Jackie (Dave) Loutzenhiser, of Valparaiso; grandchildren, Nicole (Shaun) Finney, Brian (Alyson) Loutzenhiser, Christina Loutzenhiser, Cynthia (Drew) Toth, Patricia Cunningham and Michelle (Michael) McDonald; and twin great-grandsons, Jack and Maxwell. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Cunningham, in 2009; brother, Jim Lubs; and sister, Phyllis Wolf.

Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory a private committal ceremony will be held at Graceland Cemetery.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts