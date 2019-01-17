ARLINGTON, IL - Edward 'Ed' Herman Schumann, age 94, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away at Church Creek Assisted Living in Arlington Heights, IL on January 12, 2019. Ed was a long-time resident of Lansing, IL. He is survived by his children: David (Linda) Schumann and Heidi Schumann; daughter-in-law: Nancy; grandchildren: Katie, Chris (Dannette), Andy, and Sean Schumann; great grandchildren: Bryce, Ryan, and Gwendolyn; and many nieces and nephews. Ed was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years: Betty; and two sons: Edward and Mark Schumann.
Edward was born to Emily and Christian Schumann on April 13, 1924, and grew up in South Chicago. He met Betty at Immanuel Lutheran Church, where they were married on October 2, 1949. He and Betty moved to Lansing and joined Trinity Lutheran Church, where they were both members for over 60 years. Ed retired from Commonwealth Edison after over forty years of service. He honorably served our country as a projectionist in the U.S. Army in Washington State after WWII, where he worked with injured service members.
Friends are invited to visit with Ed's family on Friday, January 18, 2019 from 12:00 noon - 4:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. The funeral service and military honors for Ed will at 4:00 PM at the funeral home with Rev. Gary Schmidtke officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ed's name to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2505 Indiana Ave., Lansing, IL.
Ed's family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Heartland Hospice Care for the care they gave to Ed, www.schroederlauer.com.