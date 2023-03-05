HEBRON, IN - Edward "Ed" M. Stram, age 85, of Hebron, IN, passed away on March 2, 2023. He retired from Inland Steel after 30 years of service as a millwright, was an Army veteran and 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus, and had 26 continuous years with American Legion Post 207.

Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Stram; son, Cameron Stram; parents: Walter and Antoinette Stram; brother, Ralph Stram. He is survived by his son, Benjamin (Nicole) Stram; significant other, Susan Bednarz; grandchildren: Erin (Carsen) Ackley and Abbigail Stram; great-granddaughter, Emma; sisters: Virginia (Herbert) Barrus, Roseanne (Kevin) Thomas; and he was a special uncle to many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN, with a vigil service at 3:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 509 W. Division Road, Valparaiso, IN. Rev. Mick Kopil officiating. Interment at Graceland Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com