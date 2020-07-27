Edward "Eddie" A. Pishkur

Eddie was a graduate of Tolleston High School, class of 1951, a neighborhood he spoke highly of his whole life. He served in the Armed Forces during the Korean War. Eddie retired from the Merrillville Post Office with 38 years of service. He was a member of the Gary Sportsman's Club. He participated in bowling and golf leagues for 45 years, he especially enjoyed the comradery with his friends. He was an avid Polka dancer and was a regular at Club 505 in Hegewisch back in the day. Eddie continued his love of Polka music and dancing at every Dingus Day event. He never missed a Cubs game and was lucky to see them win a World Series. He enjoyed coaching his sons in Little League and enjoyed watching them play sports during high school. It gave him great joy to continue watching his grandsons play golf and hockey.