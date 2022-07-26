ST. JOHN - Edward F. DiMarco, age 69, late of St. John, passed away July 23, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" (nee Mucha). Loving brother of late Jacqueline (Stanley) Penkala. Dearest uncle of Stanley (Melinda) Penkala Jr., Steven Penkala, late Mary Penkala, and many other caring nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.

Ed was a retired employee of University of Chicago. He was a former member of the East Side Players and Mack's Street Band.

Visitation Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at the Elmwood Funeral Chapel, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN) St. John. A private interment for the family will be held at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.