January 1, 1950 - July 23, 2021
HIGHLAND, IN - Edward F. Ferguson, age 71, of Highland, IN, lost his two year battle with cancer at William J. Riley Memorial Residence in Munster, IN on Friday, July 23, 2021 with his loving wife of nearly 50 years by his side. The family is comforted by the knowledge that he is no longer in pain and is with his Lord and Savior.
He was preceded in death by his father, Francis Ferguson, and his mother, Eleanor Ferguson. He is survived by his: wife Carol; son James Ferguson of Valparaiso, IN; daughter Amy (Mikel) Aumiller of Trail Creek, IN; sister Patricia (Edwin) Buhring of Lowell, IN; brother James (Debbie) Ferguson of Woodland Park, CO; grandchildren: Colton Wille and Jaxson Aumiller of Trail Creek, IN; several nieces and nephews, and many friends, especially his lifelong friend John (Janet) Clark of Ohio.
Ed was employed as comptroller for 47 years by Whiteco Inds. in Merrillville, IN. He graduated from Morton High School in 1968, and IU Northwest with a degree in accounting in 1972. He married his high school sweetheart, Carol (nee Mears), in 1971. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in September.
Ed was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was a quiet man, but those who knew him well will tell of his witty sense of humor, (he could make a pun out of just about anything), his unselfishness, his honesty, and his loyalty. He was a very hardworking man, and even worked throughout his two year illness. He will be missed immensely.
He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Highland, IN.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Eric Kleinschmidt officiating. Due to COVID, the family would appreciate masks if you are unvaccinated. Burial will be at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crown Point, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed's memory may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area. Ed's wish was also that everyone would do a random act of kindness in his memory.
