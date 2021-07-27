January 1, 1950 - July 23, 2021

HIGHLAND, IN - Edward F. Ferguson, age 71, of Highland, IN, lost his two year battle with cancer at William J. Riley Memorial Residence in Munster, IN on Friday, July 23, 2021 with his loving wife of nearly 50 years by his side. The family is comforted by the knowledge that he is no longer in pain and is with his Lord and Savior.

He was preceded in death by his father, Francis Ferguson, and his mother, Eleanor Ferguson. He is survived by his: wife Carol; son James Ferguson of Valparaiso, IN; daughter Amy (Mikel) Aumiller of Trail Creek, IN; sister Patricia (Edwin) Buhring of Lowell, IN; brother James (Debbie) Ferguson of Woodland Park, CO; grandchildren: Colton Wille and Jaxson Aumiller of Trail Creek, IN; several nieces and nephews, and many friends, especially his lifelong friend John (Janet) Clark of Ohio.

Ed was employed as comptroller for 47 years by Whiteco Inds. in Merrillville, IN. He graduated from Morton High School in 1968, and IU Northwest with a degree in accounting in 1972. He married his high school sweetheart, Carol (nee Mears), in 1971. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in September.