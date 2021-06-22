August 15, 1937 - June 21, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Edward F. Weber, age 83, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family Monday, June 21, 2021. He was born on August 15, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Edward and Dorothy Weber. He graduated from Mount Carmel High School of Chicago in 1955. After a stint at Purdue University, he hired in at Bethlehem Steel as one of the original 10 hires in 1964 and retired 40 years later. He was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church for 30 years serving as a Eucharistic Minister.

Ed spent many winters in Florida until his wife's death in 2013. He worked 25 years as one of the official chain gang members for the Hobart football team at Brickie Bowl. He was a mad Bears and White Sox fan who took annual trips to Rensselaer for the Bears training camps. His early years were spent enjoying camping, fishing and boating.

Survived by sons: Edward T. (Linda) Weber, Valparaiso, Timothy (Wanda) Weber, Valparaiso; grandchildren: Erin (Jeremy) Miller, Hobart, Edward B. Weber, Houston, TX, Dustin (Casey) Weber, Hobart, Nicole (Andrew) Patten, Valparaiso; 10 great grandchildren; and two sisters, Mary Kay Torres of Reno, NV, Lou Ann Yeager of Valparaiso.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Catherine (Pitrowski) Weber in 2013.