July 20, 1920 - June 16, 2022

CROWN POINT - Edward Gargano, age 101, of Crown Point, IN. The gates of Heaven opened on June 16, 2022, for Edward Gargano. Edward was born on July 20, 1920, to Dominic Anthony and Ann (Rutkowski) Gargano, in Hammond, Indiana.

Mr. Gargano is survived by his very loving children: Sandra (Wayne) of Muncie, IN, Larry (Mickey) of Chattanooga, TN, Louanne Wright of Crown Point, IN and Peggy (Rich) of Crown Point, IN. He also has one brother, Leroy (Jeep) Gargano of Highland, IN. Ed has eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by the love of his entire life, wife, Yvonne, who he married on December 7, 1940; his mother and father: Tony and Ann Gargano; sisters: Gertrude Shaw and Ella Munda; and his brother, Ralph Gargano.

Edward attended St. Casmir grade school, Hammond Tech High School, was a senior journeyman machinist for 40 years at Standard Oil (BP) and was truly a Mr. Fixit. Ed was a World War II Veteran serving in the Pacific in many major battles. In his retirement years, he greatly enjoyed spending time with his only true love, wife, Yvonne (Queen Elizabeth), fishing, helping everyone, assisting the family with anything and everything, and spending time with the grandkids. He loved little kids. Lastly, he loved those Cubs, watched every game and always did a better job of managing from his recliner than the manager on the field.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home & Crematory, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. The funeral will take place on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. directly at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet Street, Crown Point, IN. Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Interment at Maplewood Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com