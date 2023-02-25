July 30, 1937 - Feb. 21, 2023

Edward George Vischak passed peacefully at home surrounded by family February 21, 2023. Ed was born July 30, 1937, at St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago. Ed graduated from George Rogers Clark High School in 1955. He then attended Purdue University and graduated with a Pharmacy Degree in 1959.

Ed served as a Reservist in the United States Army from 1960 to 1966. He was called to active duty and was stationed in San Antonio, Texas, at the Brooks Army Medical Base and El Paso, Texas.

Ed owned and operated Hoosier Pharmacy in Hammond, Indiana for over 50 years.

Ed married Rita (nee Golden) in 1963. She preceded him in death after 53 years of marriage in 2016. He was also preceded in death by his parents George and Margaret (nee Bodney).

He is survived by his brother: George (Barbara); son: Edward P (Janet); daughters: Mary (Michael) Kerber, Anni (Walter) Gergely; nine grandchildren: Angela (Matt) Cortez, Andrea (Michael) DeArmond, Zachary Gergely, Abigail (Michael) Jusko, Samantha (Johnny) Kerber, Steven (Lacey) Vischak, Michael Kerber, Stanley Vischak, and Joseph Kerber; seven great-grandchildren: Fiona DeArmond, Miles Jusko, Wyatt DeArmond, Arlo Gergely, Olive Jusko, Chistopher, and Kason Cooper.

Ed was a parishioner at St. James Catholic Church for 55 years, where he volunteered at the food bank and regularly called Bingo during the St. James Festival each year. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and a lifetime member of the Purdue Alumni Association. Ed was a huge Blackhawks, Bears and White Sox fan.

Visitation will be Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8941 Kleinman Road (one block South of Ridge Road) Highland, IN, 46322 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Saint James Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Avenue, Highland, IN, 46322 at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 27, 2023. Father Gregory Bim-Merle officiating.

