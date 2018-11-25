Edward J. 'Fr. Ed' Michniewicz
WHITING, IN - Edward J. 'Fr. Ed' Michniewicz, 94 of Whiting, passed away on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at the Hartsfield Care Center, Munster. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Barbara (nee Skurka); loving father of Tom (Cathy), Tim (Jean), Lorie (Al) Matulewicz, Ed 'Ernie' (Julie) and the late Laurie; cherished grandfather of Ryan (Michelle), Tom (Lisa), Delaney, Nolan and Aubrey Michniewicz and Emily and Luke Matulewicz; adoring great grandpa of seven and one great, great granddaughter; dearest brother-in-law of Joanne Michniewicz and Charles (Carol) Skurka; many dear nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a great granddaughter and three brothers, Walter (late Margaret), Stanley and Raymond.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 26, 2018 at 9:30a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00a.m. at St. Adalbert Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; interment, Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville; visitation at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 to 7:00p.m. The Knights of Columbus, Pope John XXIII Council 1696 will offer prayers at the funeral home on Sunday at 6:00 p.m.
Ed Michniewicz was born on February 20, 1924 in Roby, Indiana to Stanley Michniewicz and Josephine (Stanczyk) Michniewicz Wojciechoski. He was raised by his mother and step-father, William Wojciechoski and was a lifelong resident of the Whiting- Robertsdale Community. He was a member of St. Adalbert Church, Whiting and the former Immaculate Conception Church, Whiting where he was very active and was a member of the Holy Name Society. Ed was a WWII US Navy Veteran. He was a member of the American Legion Whiting Post 80 (Memorial Service, Sunday at 5:00pm) and had participated with 'Honor Flights' to Washington DC. He was a devoted member of the American Slovak Club, Whiting, where he got the nickname 'Fr. Ed' and was a retiree of American Maize Products Co., Hammond with a service of 41 years. Ed loved to fish, ride his bike, garden and can and was an 'environmentalist'. A devoted husband, father and 'Papa', Ed will be sadly missed by all who loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Immaculate Conception Grotto Fund, would be appreciated.
