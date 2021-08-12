CEDAR LAKE, IN — Edward J. Gocal, of Cedar Lake, IN, was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. He passed on August 4, 2021 at Park Place in St. John, IN. Edward was born on February 1, 1937. After serving in the Army, he married Geraldine (nee Szot.) He is survived by his wife, and their three children: John (Noelle), Mary (Bob) Ogdon and Ann (Thomas) Magdziasz. He was a proud grandpa to: James, Christopher, Daniel, Matthew (Ashley), Nicole and Amber; and great-grandpa to: Chase, Greyson, Harleigh, Ayla, and Sawyer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Julia.