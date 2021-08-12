Edward J. Gocal
February 1, 1937 — August 4, 2021
CEDAR LAKE, IN — Edward J. Gocal, of Cedar Lake, IN, was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. He passed on August 4, 2021 at Park Place in St. John, IN. Edward was born on February 1, 1937. After serving in the Army, he married Geraldine (nee Szot.) He is survived by his wife, and their three children: John (Noelle), Mary (Bob) Ogdon and Ann (Thomas) Magdziasz. He was a proud grandpa to: James, Christopher, Daniel, Matthew (Ashley), Nicole and Amber; and great-grandpa to: Chase, Greyson, Harleigh, Ayla, and Sawyer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Julia.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 15 from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 5:00 p.m. at HACK FUNERAL HOME, 753 Hodges Street, Beecher, IL. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.