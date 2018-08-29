MERRILLVILLE, IN - Edward J. Hurysz, age 88, of Merrillville, IN passed away on Monday, August 27, 2018. Ed is survived by his nephew, David (Jane) Hoover; niece, Anita Kammer; great nieces: Laura (Kevin) Matthews, Julia (John) Lubash and Rebecca (Therron) Hess; great nephew, Brian Hoover; great-great nieces and nephews.
Ed was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Hoover and nephew, Gerald Hoover.
Ed graduated from Tolleston High School in Gary. He served in the U.S. Army in the 1st Calvary during the Korean War. Ed worked as an electrician at U.S. Steel for 40 plus years, and was known as the 'Polish Prince'by his co-workers. He was an avid outdoor sportsman; and was a die-hard White Sox and Bears fan.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 5:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 7:00 PM. Services will conclude at the funeral home.
Inurnment will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.
