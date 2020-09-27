Edward J. Machay

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th St. and Lincoln Ave., Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating. Visitation at the church on Saturday morning from 9:00 am to time of services. (Due to the current health situation face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken). Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Baran Funeral Home, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com

Edward Machay was born on November 1, 1938 in East Chicago, Indiana to John and Helen (Kurcinka) Machaj and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. A graduate of Hammond Tech Vocational High School, Ed excelled at welding. He retired after many years of service from Heckett Engineering and was a member of Local 150. Ed was a real "Mr. Fixit" with a soft heart and a hard head to all his family and friends. He enjoyed garage sales, going out to eat and visiting with his daughter and her fur baby cat named "Ashes". Devoted to his family, Ed will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Whiting "Gimme Shelter (for pets), P.O. Box 591, Whiting, IN 46394. (219) 659-4400