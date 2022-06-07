Jan. 30, 1933 - June 2, 2022

WHITING - Edward J. Matalik, 89 of Whiting passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Methodist Hospital Southlake Campus, Merrillville. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Adeline M. Matalik (nee Emolovich) on March 24, 2022; loving father of Douglas (Judi) Matalik, Sara (Scott) Matalik-Haley and Kristi Matalik; cherished grandfather of Graham and Reese Matalik; dearest brother of Mary Ann Miskus and the late Andrew Matalik and Betty Eggebrecht; dear brother-in-law of Martha (late Bill) Molnar; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 11:30am at the Baran Funeral Home, 1235-119th Street, Whiting. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12 noon at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.P.P.S officiating. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point. Visitation is at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 10:30am to the time of services. (Due to the current health situation face masks are encouraged at the funeral home and church.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com.

Edward J. Matalik was born on January 30, 1933 to Andrew and Anna (Mato) Matalik. He was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1951. He was a member of St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81. Edward was a US Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict and was a retiree of the Lever Bros. Company (Unilever), Hammond with decades of service . Ed loved to read and travel, especially taking family vacations and cherished the time spent with his grandchildren. Devoted to his family, Edward will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John Steeple Restoration Fund would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400