HIGHLAND, IN—Edward J. Mohan, age 90, of Highland, IN, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. He is survived by his children: Dianne (David John) De Lira and Joseph Mohan; four grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; his sister, Louise; and numerous other family members. Ed was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Donna Jean Mohan (nee Tomich).

Visitation for Ed will be on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 4:00—8:00 p.m. at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME 2828 Highway Ave., Highland and on Thursday at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Ave., Highland from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment at St. John St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond will follow.

In his earlier years, Ed spent his time working as the Vice President of Merchandising at Ace Hardware. Ed was an avid golfer and reader. He was also a historian, who had a plethora of historic knowledge that he loved sharing. Another passion Ed had was volunteering at the Shrine of Christ’s Passion. More than anything else, he was a loving father and grandfather who will be greatly missed.