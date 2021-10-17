PORTAGE, IN - Edward J. Nazy Jr., age 79, of Portage, Indiana, formerly of Chicago, Illinois, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021. He was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Edward J. Sr. and Mary (nee Plesha) Nazy. Edward attended Chicago Vocational High School and retired from Republic Steel and Westville Correctional Center. He enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, dancing, and his guns, in 2009 he won IBS 1000-yard National Championship in Pella, Iowa. He will be remembered as a loving father, brother, uncle, partner, and friend.

Ed is survived by his loving family; Significant other, Joann Brewer; children: Eddie Edwards, and Dawn (Tony) Brager; siblings, Donald (Susan) Nazy and Joyce (Arthur) Schultz; nephews, Matthew Nazy, Jeremy Schultz and Bradley (Rebecca) Schultz and other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Sr. and Mary Nazy.

Per Edward's wishes there will be no services. Arrangements and cremation were entrusted to REES, OLSON CHAPEL 5341 Central Ave, Portage, Indiana 46368.