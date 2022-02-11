Aug. 13, 1929 - Feb. 4, 2022

Edward J. Pieczynski, age 92, passed on Friday, February 4, 2022 at home with his family by his side.

Edward is survived by his loving wife, Diane (nee Krynicki) Pieczynski; children: Dennis Edward Pieczynski, Denise Marie (Larry Bender) Pieczynski, Edith Ann (Timothy Gerard) Lutz; grandchildren: Kyle Edward Pieczynski, Captain Steven Dennis Pieczynski, 2nd Lieutenant Timothy John Lutz, and Kirsten Marie Lutz; siblings: Evelyn (Late Henry) Wojtan, Joan (Zigmund) Sobie, James (Mary Ann) Pieczynski and his late brother, Erwin (Mary) Pieczynski; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Anna (nee Wilczynski) Pieczynski; and close friend, Sister Mary Ruthilia Kobitta.

Edward was born in Chicago, IL on August 13, 1929. He served his country proudly in the Korean War where he was deployed for 18 months. His first job was working for the Calumet Candy Company in Chicago. He later found work with the City of Chicago's Water Department where he was the Chief Operating Engineer for 23 years before his retirement. Edward was a craftsman who enjoyed making many things including, a doll house and crystal Christmas ornaments. He also found great enjoyment in traveling. He visited all 50 states, 6 provinces in Canada, Venezuela, and numerous cruises. He was a kind man and will be missed by all that knew him.

Services for Edward will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022 beginning with a public visitation at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Anthony's Catholic Church, 7659 Sauk Trail, Frankfort, IL at 10:30 a.m. Edward will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital in Edward's name would be appreciated.