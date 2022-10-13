LANSING, IL - Edward J. Schuch Sr., age 92, of Lansing, IL, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022. He is survived by his loving children: Edward Schuch Jr., Paul (Patty) Schuch, Cynthia (Raymond) Gollnick, Laura (Rob) Shannon, Lynn (James) Koepp, and Gina (Michael) Schwartz. Also surviving are his beloved grandchildren: Keaton, Brad, Nicole, Erik, Nicholas, Sarah, Blake, and Quinton; and two great-grandchildren: Lucas and Sutton. Edward is also survived by his brother Michael (Joan) Schuch; and numerous nieces and nephews. Edward was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Theresa.

Friends are invited to visit with Edward's family on Friday, October 14 from 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM at St Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 AM in the church sanctuary. Edward will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery in Glenwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Edward's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN (www.stjude.org).

Edward honorably served our country in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a chief operator at the Amoco Oil Co (BP) in Whiting, IN. He was a Cubs fan, coached baseball, and he was his kid's and grandkid's biggest fan. He was also an avid St. Rita's football fan and took his two sons to many games.

Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home in Lansing, IL has been entrusted with Edward's care and condolences may be made at www.schroederlauer.com