DYER—Edward J. Shields, Jr., age 79, of Dyer, Indiana, United States Army Veteran, passed away November 16, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Dolores, nee Fisher, and the late Theresa, nee Valls. Loving father of Janet M. (Scott) Willig and Linda (Mike) VanWelden; step-father of Christian Isquerido. Dearest grandfather of Devon, Ashley, Dolores (Jim) VanDyck, Andrew, Samuel, Jarlath, Tadhg, and the late Larry; great-grandfather of Tristan, Theo, Avery, and Olive. Dear brother of Mary Anne (Bob) Kara, Catherine (the late Michael) Goewey, the late James (Nancy) Shields, and the late Richard (Patricia) Shields. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.