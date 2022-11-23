 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Edward J. Shields, Jr.

DYER—Edward J. Shields, Jr., age 79, of Dyer, Indiana, United States Army Veteran, passed away November 16, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Dolores, nee Fisher, and the late Theresa, nee Valls. Loving father of Janet M. (Scott) Willig and Linda (Mike) VanWelden; step-father of Christian Isquerido. Dearest grandfather of Devon, Ashley, Dolores (Jim) VanDyck, Andrew, Samuel, Jarlath, Tadhg, and the late Larry; great-grandfather of Tristan, Theo, Avery, and Olive. Dear brother of Mary Anne (Bob) Kara, Catherine (the late Michael) Goewey, the late James (Nancy) Shields, and the late Richard (Patricia) Shields. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest, Illinois. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation is Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For information: 708-687-2990.

