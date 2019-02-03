PORTAGE, IN - Edward J. Siska, age 54 of Portage, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 27, 2019. Survived by his wife of 29 years, Becky Siska (nee Smith); daughters, Rachel and Hannah Siska; and sister, Christine Siska. Preceded in death by mother, Bernadine J. Siska (nee Modjeski); father, Edward A. Siska; and brother, David F. Siska.
Ed graduated from George Rogers Clark High School in 1982 and earned a bachelor's degree from Ball State University in 1988.
Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 2700 Willowcreek Rd., Portage on Tuesday, February 5th from 4:00-7:00p.m. with a service at 7:00p.m.