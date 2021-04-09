Edward J. Suda

 Skip to main content
Sept. 9, 1951 — Apr. 7, 2021

PORTAGE, IN — Edward Joseph Suda, 69, of Portage, IN, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. He was born on September 9, 1951, in East Chicago, IN, to John and Wiltraude (Mueller) Suda.

Edward is survived by his sister, Anne (Dale) Mallett; uncle, Andrew Suda; niece, Heather (Brad) Bilsland; great-nieces, Meredith, Sydney and Carissa. He was preceded in death by his father, John Suda, Jr., and mother, Wiltraude Suda.

Edward graduated from Highland High School in 1969. He loved watching the Bears play football and playing poker with his friends.

Private burial of ashes will take place at a future date at St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Donations in Edward's memory may be made to Purdue University Center for Cancer Research, 403 West Wood St., West Lafayette, IN 47907-2007. Arrangements entrusted to EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.

