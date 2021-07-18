DEMOTTE, IN - Edward J. Truth, age 89, of Demotte, IN, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Edward is survived by his children: Susan Truth, Gina (Mike) Buchanan; grandchildren: Ashley Truth, Chloe Buchanan, Abigail Buchanan and Eva Buchanan; great-grandchildren: Carter Buchanan and Sonny Buchanan; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents: Franjo (Frank) and Mary Truth; six brothers; and eight sisters.

Edward is a retired roofer after 30 years of service. He was an active member of the United Roofers Union for 50 years. Edward loved gardening, reading, history and the west.

Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Geisen Funeral Home & Cremation Services 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341.

Interment to follow at Hebron Cemetery in Hebron, IN.

