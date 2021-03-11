 Skip to main content
Edward J. Vanek

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Edward J. Vanek age 77, passed away March 7, 2021.

He is survved by his three loving children: Edward (Cynthia) Vanek, Loreen (Todd) Eichenberger and Kristen (Lee) Damron; grandchildren: Edward, Brittany (Mitch), Kaitlyn, James, Peyton, Corey, Cameron, Lauren and Caden; sister, Delores (Rich) Kumicich; devoted friend, Darlene Harris.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church, 8303 Taft St., Merrillville with Rev. Peter Muha officiating. At rest Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville. Friends are invited to visit with Edward's family on Friday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave). COVID-19 protocal, masks required.

Ed was a former Lansing Police Officer and he retired from School District 215. He was the Owner/Operator of Ed Vanek & Sons Painting.

