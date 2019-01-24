CROWN POINT, IN - Edward J. Wians, age 91 of Crown Point, passed away peacefully January 20, 2019. He served for the U.S. Army during WWII. Ed was the owner of Ed Wians Painting and Decorating in Country Club Hills, IL. He was also a member of the American Legion and VFW Post 942. Ed enjoyed his Old Style, baseball, and fishing. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Joan; sons, Michael and Stephen; siblings, Joseph and John Wians and Helen Nelson.
Ed is survived by his loving daughters, Mary (Andrew) Kern, Karyn (Dr. Timothy) O'Connor, and Annie (Mark) Mesko; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., with a prayer service at 11:30 a.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com