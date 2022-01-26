WHITING - Edward J. Zawadzki, 62 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Community Hospital, Munster. He is survived by his beloved wife of 19 years, Theresa (nee Chidalek); dearest brother of Michael (Kathy) and John (Rachel); dear brother-in-law of Bernadette (late Phil) Miner and Monica (David) Rusnack; nieces and nephews and his cherished canine companion, "Sarge".

A celebration of Ed's life will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 11:00am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting, IN, with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; interment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 9:00am to time of services. (Ed was a casual guy, please dress casual and wear your favorite jeans). The services will be live streamed from 10:00am at http://evt.live/edward-zawadzki (Due to the current health situation, face masks must be worn and social distancing is expected). Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.baranfh.com.

Ed Zawadzki was born on April 9, 1959 to the late Stanley and Hilda (Zielke) Zawadzki. He was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1977. A talented machinist, Ed was a retiree of American Precision Services, Gary, IN with a service of 10 years. Ed loved nature and enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and had a passion for military planes and jets. A devoted husband, Ed will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. (219) 659-4400.