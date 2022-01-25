 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Edward J. Zurawski
0 Comments

Edward J. Zurawski

  • 0
Edward J. Zurawski

SCHERERVLLE, IN - Edward J. Zurawski, age 90, of Schererville, passed away January 21, 2022.

He is survived by his children: Alan (Karen) Zurawski, Jeff (Joyce) Zurawski; Lisa (Tom) Jones; Linda (Kevin) Bowling; grandchildren: Cassandra, Andrew, Steven, Lauren, Shannon, Megan, Daniel, Deanna, Derek; great- grandchildren: Saya and Coralin. Preceded in death by his wife Ethel.

Due to Covid-19 surge, there will ONLY be a funeral service on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church in Schererville, with a visitation at the church ONLY from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. He will be laid to rest at St. John Cemetery in Hammond, IN.

Ed was a retiree of Inland Steel Company.

LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, SCHERERVILLE 219-322-6616.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New space telescope reaches final stop

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts