Edward J. Zurawski

He is survived by his children: Alan (Karen) Zurawski, Jeff (Joyce) Zurawski; Lisa (Tom) Jones; Linda (Kevin) Bowling; grandchildren: Cassandra, Andrew, Steven, Lauren, Shannon, Megan, Daniel, Deanna, Derek; great- grandchildren: Saya and Coralin. Preceded in death by his wife Ethel.

Due to Covid-19 surge, there will ONLY be a funeral service on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church in Schererville, with a visitation at the church ONLY from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. He will be laid to rest at St. John Cemetery in Hammond, IN.