Edward Joseph Kowalski Sr.

After the war, Ed was an East Chicago firefighter for more than 20 years and also worked at Broadway Tobacco and Clapman Heating. After retiring from the fire department, he worked for more than a decade as a security guard at St. Catherine's Hospital.

Ed worked hard to provide for his family, but also knew how to have fun. Ed regularly bowled in mixed and men's leagues and recreationally, once scoring close to a perfect game at 299. A Blackhawks fan for as long as he could remember, Ed greatly preferred the old Chicago Stadium to the United Center, and would often loudly "encourage" his team as he watched the games on TV. He also enjoyed music, golf and traveling.

Aside from Hostess bakery products, Ed's favorite thing was spending time with family. During holiday celebrations, he took the carving knife to baked hams like no one else. His tall stature made him a formidable presence in backyard volleyball games, while his "stretchy eyeballs" helped him excel at cards. In his later years, he rested those eyeballs frequently, becoming an avid napper when he wasn't busy watching the Game Show Network. Ed was a wonderful husband, dad, grandpa and great grandfather who is truly missed.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00p.m. Thursday, June 25, at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, Ind. www.Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com. Masks and social distancing are required. A private Mass and burial will be held Friday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of the Calumet area.