Edward Joseph Prieboy

HIGHLAND, IN - Edward J. Prieboy from Highland, IN born and raised in Indiana Harbor, East Chicago, IN, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. He was 94 years old. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Millie Stipancic; his sons: Edward (Jill) and Ken (Kim) Prieboy; and daughter Diane (George) Sakellaropoulos; his eight grandchildren, Rachael, Ali, Evan, Alex, Eddie Jr., Sara, Brian, Matthew; and two great-grandchildren: Van and Brecken. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Martin Stipancic; and many nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of Illinois Benedictine College and Veteran of World War II as a Medic. He received a World War II Victory Medal. He was the head plant electrician for Standards Forgings, East Chicago, IN for 38 years. Ed was a devoted member of the Knights of Columbus/Hammond, IN, Croatian Fraternal Union, Our Lady of Grace Church/Highland IN, and St. Elizabeth Seton Church/Tinley Park, IL. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and family. He will be missed not only by his family but by many dear people that knew him and loved him. Private interment.