Edward L. Burke

Oct. 17, 1930 - June 16, 2022

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Edward Lawrence Burke, age 91, of Merrillville passed away on June 16, 2022. He was born on October 17, 1930 in Gary, IN to Edward Burke and Rose (O'Neal) Burke. Edward was a 1947 graduate of Horace Mann High School in Gary and The University of Notre Dame (1951 undergraduate and 1954 Juris Doctorate) Upon graduation from law school, he started his own practice and eventually was a founding partner of Burke, Costanza and Carberry. Ed was active in the community. He loved his family, his work and summer golf.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Margot (Kirby); their infant son, Edward; his granddaughter, Caitlin Tretter; and his sister, Margaret Nolan.

Edward is survived by his daughters: Elizabeth Anne "Betsy" Burke of Indianapolis and Carolyn Marie Burke (Tom Clarkson) of Oak Brook. He has three grandsons: Patrick Burke and Colin and Jimmy Clarkson. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Ann Krach; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit with Edward's family on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. 46307. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Martyrs Church, 801 W. 73rd Avenue, Merrillville, IN on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Edward L. Burke Law Scholarship. www.burnsfuneral.com