Edward L. Cermak

He is survived by his loving sister, Patricia (John) Vanderhoek; niece, Kelly (Todd) Powell; and many loving great-nieces and nephews. Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Susan Cermak, brother-in-law, John O. Vanderhoek, and nephew, John E. Vanderhoek.

Edward proudly served in the U.S. Army and spent the remainder of his career working in construction. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no funeral services at this time. Edward will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date. SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with Edward's care.