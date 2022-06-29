July 1, 1941 - June 26, 2022

HIGHLAND - Edward L Clausen DDS, 80, a former longtime resident of Highland, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2022. Ed was born in 1941 to Lawrence and Estella Clausen and grew up in Hammond with his three siblings. Ed graduated from the IU School of Dentistry in 1966 and he operated his own dental practice in Highland where he practiced for over 40 years. He dearly loved his patients, many of whom became close friends. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Susan, woodworking, golfing, fishing, boating, cars, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife, Susan (nee Rauschke) of 56 years; his adoring children: Jeffrey (Lynn) Clausen and Beth Ann (Peter) Chudy; and his dearest grandchildren: David (Taylor) Clausen, Brenna Clausen, Annalese Chudy, Leah Chudy, Michael Chudy and Thomas Chudy.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Lawrence and Estella Clausen.

Funeral services for Ed will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Ridge United Methodist Church, 8607 Columbia Ave, Munster, IN 46321, where there will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment with military honors to follow at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org or the Ridge United Methodist Church would be greatly appreciated. Please see libertyvillefuneralhome.com for Ed's full notice.