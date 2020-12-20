MERRILLVILLE, IN - Edward L. "Cricket Man", Jenkins, Jr., age 89, of Merrillville, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2020. He was born in Rensselaer, IN, on January 25, 1931. He graduated from Merrillville High School in 1950. Edward served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was a tile settler and bait distributor which is where he became known as "Cricket Man". Edward loved fishing and deer hunting. He will be dearly missed.