Jan. 25, 1931 - Dec. 16, 2020

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Edward L. "Cricket Man", Jenkins, Jr., age 89, of Merrillville, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2020. He was born in Rensselaer, IN, on January 25, 1931. He graduated from Merrillville High School in 1950. Edward served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was a tile settler and bait distributor which is where he became known as "Cricket Man". Edward loved fishing and deer hunting. He will be dearly missed.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents Edward Jenkins and Orvena Jenkins (nee Hershberger); sisters Dorothy Pipas, Peggy Smith and Shirley Maresko. He is survived by his sisters: Nancy Rosenbaum and Carolyn Fetkavich; many loving nieces and nephews.

There will be a Memorial Service for Edward at a later date. Please refer to BURNS FUNERAL HOME website for updates. BURNS FUNERAL HOME(Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com

