HAMMOND/GARY, IN - Deacon Edward L. Roper went home to be with the Lord on February 24, 2023. Edward was born July 21, 1928, in Cairo, Illinois. He was the middle son of Ollie and Lessie Roper. Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Ollie and Lessie Roper, wife Daisy (Tillotson), sister Ollie Mae, brothers Clarence and Leo, and granddaughter Keyva Roper. Edward moved to Hammond, Indiana in 1941. He graduated from Hammond High School in 1946. Edward married Daisy Tillotson in 1950, and from this union came four children who he is survived by: Karen (John) Spann, Karla (Clarence) Scott, Kim (Gregory) Gillis, and Kevin Roper. He also leaves eleven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Celebration of Life Services will be held Friday, March 10, 2023, at Historic Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1047 Kenwood Street, Hammond, Indiana. Visitation 9:00-11:00 a.m., Celebration of Life Service 11:00 a.m. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com